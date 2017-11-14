Simon Whitehouse departs J.W. Anderson

Simon Whitehouse, the chief executive officer of J.W. Anderson, will be leaving his post to pursue other opportunities. The story was first reported by WWD.

Whitehouse joined J.W. Anderson in 2014 after LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton took a minority stake in the company. Prior to joining J.W. Anderson, he was global commercial director for Matthew Williamson. Before that, he was global sales and brand director for Diesel Black Gold for three years.

Whitehouse's departure from the company comes at interesting time for LVMH, as they are undergoing an executive reshuffle. Sidney Toledano, the former chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, has been promoted to chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group. Meanwhile, Pietro Beccari has been named as his replacement at Dior. Toledano replaces former ceo and chairman Pierre-Yves Roussel, who will remain with LVMH as a special adviser to Bernard Arnault, LVMH's ceo and chairman.