Six Stories strengthens senior leadership team with key hires

UK-based bridal brand Six Stories has announced a series of senior appointments to accelerate global growth and long-term value creation within the bridalwear category. The strategic expansion follows a period of significant momentum for the Manchester-based business, particularly in the US market.

The new hires are intended to sharpen the global brand positioning of the company and support product innovation within its niche. The brand currently operates at the intersection of fashion-led bridesmaid dressing and elevated occasionwear.

Strategic appointments from Gymshark and Adanola

Six Stories has appointed Kimiko Keeling as head of brand and digital to lead the integration of brand and digital strategy. Keeling previously served as head of digital at British fitness apparel giant Gymshark, where she supported the evolution of the digital strategy for the brand during a period of transformation. In her new role, Keeling will focus on building brand power and accelerating digital growth.

Also joining the leadership team is Samme Williams, taking the helm as head of product. Having previously lent her expertise to Solace London and Odd Muse, Williams—who also co-founded Day 6—will now define and drive the company’s overarching product vision.

Additionally, Sophie Taylor joins as senior brand experience manager from the partnership team at UK activewear brand Adanola and Olivia Blevins has been named social media manager, previously serving on the social team at UK fashion retailer Club L London.

Accelerated growth in the US market

The leadership expansion comes as Six Stories reports a 391 percent year-over-year increase in US sales. Ross Menghini, chief executive officer of Six Stories, stated that the appointments further strengthen the growth trajectory of the business, particularly as it accelerates in the US.

Menghini noted that triple-digit YoY growth in the region requires senior leaders capable of scaling brand and product in a globally competitive environment. The company has plans for expanded activations, partnerships, and digital investment across key American cities throughout 2026.

Founder and creative director Lucy Menghini explained that the focus for the business is now on deepening the product strategy and expanding into new markets while providing a considered customer experience.