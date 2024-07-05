Skechers signs footballer Mohammed Kudus for Skechers Football

Skechers has signed West Ham United and Ghana National Team football player Mohammed Kudus to its growing roster of athletes. Set to star in several marketing campaigns for Skechers Football, the footwear and apparel brand, Kudus previously played in Razors from the brand and will now showcase Skechers' new Evolution Pack.

Marking a year since Skechers Football first launched, the move also sees the American brand expand its new offering globally to players around the world. Part of Skechers' broader aim to grow rapidly within the sport sector, the brand has been working with other elites over the past year, including Harry Kane, who is presently competing in Skechers Football boots at the UEFA Euro 2024.

“I’ve been testing and competing in the Skechers Razor for a while now, and it’s evident to me that this is the best and most comfortable boot I’ve ever worn,” said Mohammed Kudus in a statement. “It’s the right time to make it official with Skechers, and I look forward to working with their team to help introduce this incredible brand to more players as they take Skechers Football around the world.”

Mohammed Kudus in his Skechers Razor football boots from the new Evolution Pack Credits: Business Wire

Kudus first began his professional athletic career at 18 with the Danish club Nordsjælland after honing his talents at an academy in Ghana. He subsequently ascended to the global arena by signing with Eredivisie club Ajax, where he netted 17 goals before joining Premier League club West Ham United in 2023. Internationally, Kudus has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for Ghana since 2019. His accolades include being named to the Eredivisie Team of the Month four times, the CAF (Confederation of African Football) Team of the Year, and receiving the title of Ghana Footballer of the Year in 2023.

“Mohammed Kudus is a sensational player loved by fans around the world, and at age 23, is already known for his talent on the pitch, so he’s the ideal athlete for Skechers,” said Greg Smith, VP of product development and merchandising for Skechers performance in a statement. “Along with Harry Kane and our entire team of elite athletes, it’s clear that many of the best and brightest players in the world want to wear comfort that performs. Skechers Football boots offer innovation, performance, and comfort that is unmatched on the pitch. As we grow our roster, we’re introducing an expanded range of boots with Academy and Youth styles this summer—a true evolution for Skechers Football going into our second season on the pitch.”

The Skechers Football range features three Elite styles for men and women, including the new Evolution Pack. The Skechers Razor, a lightweight speed boot, features a carbon-infused soleplate for enhanced power and agility. The SKX_01, designed for optimal ball striking and comfort, is available in both low-profile and high-top versions. Additionally, Skechers is set to launch entry-level boots for all playing levels, as well as youth and kids boots designed for comfort and adaptability. Both ranges will be available in firm ground and turf styles.

Skechers launched Skechers Football at the start of the 2023/24 season, with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane signing as its first professional athlete. Since then, the brand has expanded its roster to include Premier League players such as Arsenal and Ukrainian National Team defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nottingham Forest, and Swedish National Team forward Anthony Elanga, along with other male and female professional athletes worldwide. In addition to football, Skechers' elite athlete team features NBA stars Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, and Terance Mann; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; MLB players Clayton Kershaw, Chris Taylor, Brendan Donovan, Aaron Nola, and Wade Miley; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.

The Skechers Football collection is now available online at Skechers websites, select Skechers retail stores, and specialty football retailers globally.