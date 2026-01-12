Skims names Kim Seymour chief people officer

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims has appointed Kim Seymour its new chief people officer as the company prepares to scale talent and people operations across its portfolio.

Seymour, who officially took up her new position on January 6, most recently founded and ran HR advisory Leadership Amplified, where she worked with executives on talent challenges. Prior to this, Seymour served as chief human resources officer at Etsy, and held executive HR roles at American Express and Home Depot Supply.

As such, she brings almost three-decades of HR experience to Skims, where she will report to CEO and co-founder, Jens Grede. Grede called Seymour a “cultural powerhouse”, adding: “She has steered companies through various stages of growth, and I know she will inspire and push our teams to achieve their full potential.”

In her own statement, Seymour said a key part of Skims’ current success can be attributed to the “strong talent” that has been brought in since the company’s inception. She continued: “This new era that Skims is about to enter – with more reach, more product innovation, more partnerships and collaborations – requires more focus on the people who are delivering.”