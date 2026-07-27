Skims names Tracy Nguyen chief communications officer

Skims has promoted Tracy Nguyen to chief communications officer, a newly created position at the intimate apparel brand founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede. She retains leadership of Skims' global communications in the expanded role, while taking on broader oversight of the brand's entertainment, sports and brand partnerships, WWD reported.

Nguyen will also continue to develop celebrity, talent and sports deals as the label works to hold its position at the intersection of fashion, culture and entertainment.

Nguyen joined Skims in 2024 as executive vice president of communications and entertainment, where she led the brand's global communications strategy. She was closely involved in Skims' partnership with Nike and was named co-general manager of the venture in 2025, a title she keeps under the new structure. Her remit as CCO adds brand collaborations and cultural activations to that portfolio.

"She understands the brand at its core — how to protect it, grow it, and put it in front of the right audiences at the right moments," said Kim Kardashian, Skims' chief creative officer and cofounder, as per WWD.

Grede, the brand's chief executive officer and cofounder, described the move as a natural step. "Tracy has proven time and again that she has one of the sharpest instincts in the industry," he said.

Nguyen worked with Kardashian well before Skims formally launched, serving as chief brand officer of KKW Brands from 2017. She earlier cofounded Industry Public Relations, which she ran for more than a decade, and held roles at People's Revolution, 5W Public Relations and Sunshine Sachs.

"Skims has already redefined what is possible and with so much more ahead, I couldn't be more excited to continue building together with our incredibly talented team," Nguyen said. She will be based in New York and reports to Kardashian and Grede, who launched Skims in 2019 with a focus on reworking women's underwear, loungewear and shapewear. The brand expanded into menswear with Skims Mens in 2023.

This article will be updated with more information once they become available. This article was written with the assistance of AI.