Sky News report: JD Sports chairman Andy Higginson to depart in unexpected exit

UK-based retailer JD Sports Fashion is preparing for the departure of its chairman, Andy Higginson, who is expected to step down from the board in the coming months. The news, reported by Sky News, marks a significant change for the leadership of the largest listed sporting goods group in the UK.

The report added that Higginson, a retail veteran who assumed the chairmanship in 2022, was originally anticipated to serve at least two three-year terms and an official announcement regarding his exit is expected soon.

Before joining the sports retailer, Higginson served as a senior executive at UK-based supermarket Tesco and later chaired WM Morrison, where he oversaw its sale to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice for nearly 10 billion pounds. He also previously held the position of chairman at the British Retail Consortium (BRC). Higginson has been a prominent figure in British business, notably endorsing the Labour Party prior to the last general election. However, he recently voiced criticism regarding tax changes introduced in the 2024 Budget.