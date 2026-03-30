Slim’s Fashion and Arts School appoints new director

Slim’s Fashion and Arts School has named an industry expert as its new director, reinforcing its focus on strengthening fashion education and industry alignment in the Philippines.

The school, founded by National Artist for Fashion Design Salvacion Lim Higgins—also known as “Slim”—is widely recognised for shaping generations of Filipino designers and creatives.

According to the announcement, the newly appointed director brings extensive professional experience and aims to enhance the institution’s curriculum, strengthen industry partnerships and expand opportunities for students entering the fashion sector.

The leadership change is expected to further develop programmes that combine technical training with business and creative skills, reflecting evolving demands in the fashion and creative industries.

The move underscores the school’s continued role in nurturing talent within the Philippine fashion ecosystem while adapting its educational approach to contemporary industry needs.