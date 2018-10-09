Sloggi announces senior executive changes

Sloggi, the bodywear brand owned by Triumph International, has promoted Alex Cara, general manager Northern Europe to the new role of Global Head of omni-channel. The company has also hired Paul Gautier, who will now take over as the General Manager Northern Europe, encompassing the UK, Nordic countries and the Benelux. Both roles report to Sloggi CEO Ludovic Manzon.

Commenting on the new position, Cara said in a statement: “Consumers expect to be able to connect with brands whenever and wherever they decide to shop. The launch of our retail stores together with the importance of digital will give Sloggi a direct relationship with consumers and the ability to showcase product innovation and underline our mission of providing ultimate comfort. I am delighted to be able to help deliver our new product innovation to a wider audience, across new distribution channels.”

The company added that Cara joined Sloggi in September 2017 and has led the Northern Europe group successfully launching a number of new product initiatives while growing the overall business and given his global background in business development, market knowledge as well as retail and e-com expertise, Cara has been asked to spearhead the growth and development of global retail & e-commerce channels for the brand from the Swiss global headquarters.

Gautier, who joined the company on August 6 at its London headquarters, brings 25 years experience in advertising, fashion and sports apparel, having worked in various countries across Europe, the United States and Oceania. Gautier, the company said, has worked in a variety of roles including global marketing director and general management roles within the Puma group, and was actively involved in Puma’s brand reposition and business turnaround.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the Sloggi brand, with the new brand vision and strategy continuing to ramp up in 2019. As we continue to invest in our people, product innovation and owned and operated stores, and with several global launches in the pipeline, I look forward to building on Alex’s success to further develop Northern Europe and cement Sloggi’s vision of becoming the world’s most revered everyday comfort brand," added Gautier.

Picture:Facebook/Sloggi