Slowear names Piero Braga as chief executive

Italian retail group Slowear has appointed Piero Braga as its new chief executive officer and a renewed board of directors as the company looks to restructure following the premature loss of its founder Roberto Compagno in 2021.

Braga has gained retail and wholesale experience at Zegna, Tod's and most recently at Gucci, where he went from being the chief executive officer of the timepieces division to executive vice president of the indirect channels, outlet and travel retail division.

Alongside his appointment, Slowear also announced a renewed board of directors, confirming Paolo Ferrin as chairman, alongside Giorgio Delpiano, Stefano Sassi and Braga, as well as Monica Marsilli, a c-level executive with experience in buying and merchandising primarily at Gucci and Rinascente.

"I wish to thank the whole board of directors for giving me such an opportunity, I strongly believe Slowear is one of the most well-reputed brands out there, and my goal is to provide an important boost to its development,” said Braga in a statement. “I’m willing to bring in the best practices to accelerate growth in all channels and in absolute respect of the uniqueness of the company vision.”

It is hoped that the new CEO and board will fuel and accelerate Slowear’s development plan, both on the retail and distribution fronts, as it looks to propose a clear brand harmonisation for its portfolio, which includes trouser-maker Incotex, knitwear brand Zanone, shirtmaker label Glanshirt and the Montedoro outerwear label.