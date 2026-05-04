SMCP appoints Linda Li as president and CEO for North America

French accessible luxury group SMCP has announced the appointment of Linda Li as president and chief executive officer (CEO) for North America. Li succeeds Ida Simonsen, who has decided to depart the company to pursue other opportunities.

The group expressed its gratitude to Simonsen for her contributions to the development of North American operations during her tenure. As part of her new role, Li will also join the executive committee of SMCP.

This leadership transition comes as the parent company of brands Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and Fursac aims to maintain its strategic momentum in the region. The group remains focused on the controlled expansion of its retail network and the continued implementation of its full-price policy.

Strategic focus on omnichannel growth

A central component of the strategy for the North American market involves the acceleration of its omnichannel approach. SMCP intends to leverage this to strengthen brand desirability across its portfolio.

Isabelle Guichot, CEO of SMCP, stated that the group is delighted to welcome Li to the leadership team. Guichot noted that Li’s track record in retail and fashion, alongside her knowledge of the North American market, would be key assets for the brands.

The CEO further highlighted that Li’s operational discipline will be instrumental in accelerating growth momentum. North America continues to be a strategic market for the Parisian group.

Executive background and professional experience

Prior to joining SMCP, Li served as managing director and president of Swedish brand COS (COS) North America. During her time there, she led the region’s commercial performance and omnichannel development.

Li spent several years within the Swedish H&M Group (H&M Group) in the Americas, where she held senior positions. Her previous roles included head of marketing and communications and head of e-commerce.

She began her professional career at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Li holds degrees from Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

Global presence of SMCP

French group SMCP is a prominent player in the accessible luxury sector and is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market. The group currently operates in 59 countries through a network of approximately 1,600 stores.

The portfolio includes Sandro and Maje, founded by Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom in 1984 and 1998 respectively. The group later expanded with the acquisitions of Claudie Pierlot in 2009 and Fursac in 2019.

Under the leadership of Guichot, the group continues to integrate its digital presence across all primary markets to support its global retail footprint.