SMCP appoints Nathalie Malavoy as HR and Sustainability Director

SMCP, parent company of the Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot brands, has announced the appointment of Nathalie Malavoy as the group's Human Resources and Sustainability Director, also joining its executive committee. She replaces Jean-Baptiste Dacquin, who was recently appointed Chief Executing Officer of the Claudie Pierlot brand.

The company said in a statement that Malavoy joined SMCP in 2017 to lead, within the HR team, the training and development of the group's talents. She has contributed to the development of a digital learning platform, while developing and deploying an ambitious HR training, recruitment and innovation policy. She now heads all the group's HR teams. The company added that she will also oversee the projects initiated by the group in terms of sustainability.

Malavoy has spent 12 years at L'Oréal in various positions, both in France and Singapore, notably as international human resources director of Le Club des Créateurs de Beauté, before joining Publicis Media France as chief talent & transformation officer from 2013 to 2017.

