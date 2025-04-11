SMCP appoints new CEO of Asian business

French fashion conglomerate SMCP Group has named Kleine Tan as the new chief executive officer for its Asian business. He succeeds Jimmy Lam, who is stepping down from the role to “pursue new opportunities outside of the group”, a press release said.

Tan, who took up the position from April 1, joins SMCP from LVMH, where he most recently served as president of Loewe Asia and was credited with aiding in the brand’s expansion in the region. Tan has also held various roles at Louis Vuitton, in retail and merchandising; Burberry, where he served in regional retail positions; Prada, in similar roles; and Givenchy, as managing director for Asia-Pacific and VP Japan & APAC.

At SMCP, he joins at a time when the company continues to implement a strategic roadmap for Asia, CEO of the group, Isabelle Guichot, said. She added that she was “confident that Kleine will bring a new pragmatic and expert vision to the table, seizing potential opportunities and inspiring the teams to reach new milestones”.

In his own statement, Tan said: “I am delighted to join SMCP. I look forward to working closely with the teams on the ground to build on the strong foundations already in place. I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot and the rest of the SMCP management team for the trust they have placed in me to continue driving the development of our brands across the region.”