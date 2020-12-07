SMCP names new chief digital transformation & operations officer

French premium fashion group SMCP has named Olivier Malvezin as chief digital transformation & operations officer as the company moves “into a new chapter, in which digital and operations will have a key role”.

In his new role, Malvezin will oversee digital, supply chain, IT and demand planning teams at the group level, and will join the group’s executive committee, effective immediately.

Malvezin joins from multinational retail group Auchan, where he has been chief digital officer since joining in March this year. Prior to that, he was chief digital and information officer at Compass Group from 2016.

“I am delighted to welcome Olivier Malvezin as Chief Digital Transformation and Operations officer,” SMCP CEO Daniel Lalonde said in a statement. “His arrival fits perfectly well with our recently announced strategic plan, which combines a stronger focus on brand attractiveness, a phy-gital strategy to offer a seamless customer experience, a strengthened platform and a reinforcement of our sustainability approach.”

Lalonde continued: “Olivier’s extensive experience and expertise in digital transformation, including big data and artificial intelligence as well as his excellent knowledge of the Asian market will be strong assets that will contribute to SMCP’s ambition.”