SMCP names new chief executive of Sandro

SMCP Group, owner of Sandro, Make and Claudie Pierlot, has appointed Isabelle Allouch as the new chief executive officer of the Sandro brand, effective April 8.

Allouch, who was previously chief executive officer of the Claudie Pierlot brand, will be replaced at the contemporary French brand by Jean-Baptiste Dacquin, previously human resources director of the SMCP group for the past seven years.

During Allouch’s five years at the helm of Claudie Pierlot, the womenswear brand saw it sales triple to over 125 million euros, as well as making headway in its international expansion, especially in Asia and the Middle East, and she helped accelerate its digital transformation, added SMCP in a statement.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s chief executive officer, said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of Isabelle Allouch as the new chief executive officer of Sandro, and of Jean-Baptiste Dacquin as the new chief executive officer of Claudie Pierlot. They are both highly talented individuals from the Group who have made a substantial contribution to the development of SMCP, which became a global leader in accessible luxury with revenues of over one billion euros.

“I have total confidence in Isabelle’s and Jean-Baptiste’s ability to keep Sandro and Claudie Pierlot powering ahead and would like to join all SMCP’s teams in wishing them every success in their new roles.”

Image: courtesy of SMCP