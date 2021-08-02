SMCP taps former Balenciaga chief Isabelle Guichot as CEO

French fashion group SMCP has named Isabelle Guichot as its new CEO following the resignation of Daniel Lalonde, who has exited the business to pursue new professional opportunities outside the group.

Guichot, a veteran of the luxury industry, joined SMCP as CEO of Maje in 2017, before which she spent nine years as CEO of Balenciaga. Earlier still in her career, Guichot spent stints as CEO of Sergio Rossi and Lancel.

Her passion for retail and fashion and her fine knowledge of the SMCP environment and platform, strategy and Brands, as well as her international exposure in the luxury sector, make her the natural successor of Daniel Lalonde.

“I would like to thank the Board for the confidence it has placed in me to lead the Group and confront new challenges with the support of all SMCP’s teams.,” said Guichot in a statement.

“As we have done under Daniel’s leadership, together with the Executive Committee, we will be aiming at delivering our strategic roadmap while addressing the current challenges of our industry to strengthen our leadership in the affordable luxury and fulfilling our client’s expectation in a world becoming every day more global, digital, and responsible.

“We have amazing brands and experienced, motivated and focused teams to reach our ambition.”