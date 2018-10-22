Smythson appoints new chief executive

British luxury brand Smythson has appointed Xavier Rougeaux as chief executive officer, effective October 2018, as it looks to enhance the brands “omnichannel experience and boost global awareness”.

Rougeaux, who previously served as chief commercial officer at Smythson during a period of international expansion, where he defined the brand platform and bridged Smythson’s paper and leather goods offering, creating the now iconic Panama collection, re-joins the luxury brand after holding a series of senior executive roles at brands such as Loro Piana, Valextra and Sergio Rossi.

In his new role as chief executive, Rougeaux will work closely with Luc Goidadin who was appointed creative director in February 2018, to elevate Smythson’s product offering and international profile.

Commenting on his appointment, Rougeaux said in a statement: “I am excited to develop Smythson into a global destination for the luxury consumer working alongside Luc and the passionate and dedicated team. I truly fell in love with Smythson’s rich heritage and the unique personality of this exceptional British brand.”

Smythson chairman Jacques Bahbout, added: “Xavier’s understanding of the Smythson brand and experience of international expansion makes him extremely well-placed to lead the development and growth of Smythson and enable us to achieve our ambitious goals.”

