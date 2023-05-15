Smythson names Paolo Porta as CEO

British luxury leather goods and stationery brand Smythson has appointed experienced fashion and luxury executive Paolo Porta as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Porta was most recently chief executive of Hunter, a role he took on permanently in 2021 after joining the British footwear brand in June 2020 as interim CEO.

Prior to Hunter, he was senior vice president of merchandising and licensing at Jimmy Choo and worked at Burberry, Christian Dior and Stella McCartney in roles spanning merchandising, retail buying and management, wholesale distribution and brand development.

Commenting on the appointment, Stefano Giacomelli, chairman of Smythson and chief executive of Tivoli Group, said in a statement: “I’m delighted that Paolo is joining the brand to take on the role of CEO. Thanks to his extensive expertise in global lifestyle companies, he is ideally placed to lead such a distinctive and renowned brand as Smythson.

“Under Paolo’s leadership, the brand is primed to begin a new chapter in its development through the strengthening of its traditional markets in the UK and Europe but in particular, to expand its presence in new, strategic markets such as the United States and Asia.”

Porta added: “I’m proud to be given the chance to contribute to the further growth and development of Smythson, which I have always admired and which represents over 130 years of the finest British luxury.

“Smythson’s potential is both vast and unique. I am thrilled to be working with such a talented, experienced and close-knit team to implement a new project of development and growth.”