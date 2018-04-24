Snow Burns joins Mountain Hardwear as Global VP of Marketing

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the appointment of Snow Burns to serve as Global Vice President of Marketing for the Mountain Hardwear brand, effective April 16, 2018.

Commenting on Burn’s appointment, Mountain Hardwear President Joe Vernachio, to whom she will report, said in a statement: "We are excited to have Snow bring her expertise to our brand and industry. We feel there is a more modern way of communicating that outdoor brands fail to tap into. We think Snow brings just the right mix of ‘Silicon Valley know-how' with a personal passion for the outdoors."

The company said, in her new role, Burns will be based at Mountain Hardwear's headquarters in Richmond, California, where she will develop and drive all aspects of the brand's integrated marketing strategy. Bringing over 10 years of experience in Silicon Valley, Burns will engage a global community of climbers on the brand's commitment to thoughtfully designed technical equipment, outerwear and sportswear for use by climbers and other people going to the mountains. Burns' extensive global digital marketing experience will help Mountain Hardwear redefine how an outdoor brand communicates and connects with its audience in this new digital age.

Burns holds over 10 years of experience leading marketing efforts for start-ups, not-for-profits and global enterprises. Prior to joining Mountain Hardwear, she led the strategy, social media and analytics teams at John McNeil Studio, crafting analytics-based brand strategies and global campaigns across a tech and e-commerce client base with a special focus on digital, social and experiential. Prior to John McNeil Studio, she was head of global social content strategy at CA Technologies.

Picture credit:Snow Burns via Columbia Sportswear