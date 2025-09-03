Sofia Coppola's 'love letter' to Marc Jacobs, presented in Venice

Venice - The Venice Film Festival welcomed one of fashion's biggest names on Tuesday, Marc Jacobs, the subject of a documentary by Sofia Coppola dedicated to her friend's creative process.

"Marc by Sofia", unveiled as a world premiere out of competition, offers an intimate look at Jacobs, with whom the director of "Lost in Translation" and "Marie-Antoinette" has been friends for around 30 years.

On the red carpet on Tuesday evening, Coppola appeared in a black lace dress with sequins on ivory silk. Jacobs paired a black suit jacket with leather trousers, a black bow in his hair and interminably electric blue nails.

"As cliché as it may sound, I feel like it was truly a beautiful love letter, to me, to my work and to our friendship," Jacobs told Italian broadcaster Rai from the red carpet.

At the helm of the brand that bears his name, he was creative director of Louis Vuitton (LVMH) from 1997 to 2013. During this period, he revitalised the famous luggage brand by introducing ready-to-wear and injecting a streetwear vibe.

The film follows Jacobs during the preparation of the spring/summer 2024 womenswear show at New York Fashion Week. It includes interviews, archive footage and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his design studio.

"It's truly a personal portrait of my friend," commented Coppola. "It's neither a marketing piece nor a commercial project. It's truly a small, sincere project." "I wanted it to remain personal but never intrusive," she added. Coppola herself appears briefly at various points in the film, documenting the show itself, its slender models sporting oversized wigs and Twiggy-esque eyelashes, and the backstage stress.

The daughter of Francis Ford Coppola said she was "amazed" by "that energy, stress and excitement just before the show".

The film is presented one month after the Wall Street Journal revealed discussions at LVMH to sell the Marc Jacobs brand, a transaction estimated at one billion dollars.