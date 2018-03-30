Sophie Quy departs Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter's senior buyer of fine jewelry and watches, Sophie Quy, has exited the company for a new role at U.K.-based Threads and Styling. The story first broke on WWD.

Quy was the driving force behind Net-a-Porter bringing on several major fine watch and jewelry accounts. Since 2012 when the e-commerce platform launched a fine watch and jewelry hub, Quy was able to bring on brands including Chanel, Pomellato, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, Boucheron and Chopard. Prior to their partnership with Net-a-Porter, Chopard had never worked with an online platform.

Quy will be continuing in the world of luxury watches and jewels, as the new head of watches and fine jewelry at Threads and Styling. The company is a concierge firm that uses social and chat-based media to service clients. In her new role, Quy will be spearheading the same initiative she had at Net-a-Porter of bringing in more luxury watch and jewelry brand partners.

Threads is aiming to grow its business in both the U.S. and Asia too. Recently, the company took an investment from Horizon Ventures. Threads is unique in that customers can reach out to personal shoppers by using Instagram or WhatsApp, and have whatever they want shipped to them wherever in the world.

As customers are turning to more app based shopping, Threads is taking the right initiative to grow their U.S. and Asia business. Mobile commerce is becoming the wave of the future, as 62 percent of smartphone users have reported making a purchase with their phones according to a report by OuterBox from this past January.