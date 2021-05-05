Sosandar names Steve Dilks as the new chief financial officer

Online women’s fashion brand Sosandar has announced the appointment of Steve Dilks to the company’s board as chief financial officer with immediate effect. In addition, the company said, following Dilks’ appointment, Mark Collingbourne, group finance director, will transition to the position of non-executive director with immediate effect.

Commenting on the new appointment, Bill Murray, the company’s non-executive chairman, said in a statement: “Steve hit the ground running as soon as he joined last year and, since then, his experience and expertise have added significant value to the business.”

“I would also like to thank Mark, who has been group financial director of the company since its IPO in 2017, on behalf of the founders and the rest of the board for his enormous contribution over the last three and a half years,” Murray added.

The company added that Dilks joined Sosandar in September 2020 as finance director after spending 11 years with Regatta, the outdoor apparel business, latterly in the role of finance director.