Sotheby’s names new head of media, editor-in-chief

Auction house Sotheby’s has announced the appointment of Kristina O’Neill to the newly created role head of Sotheby’s Media as well as editor-in-chief of Sotheby’s Magazine, effective January 8.

The media division of the company will launch as a new global initiative dedicated to omnichannel content covering digital, audio and video elements.

Sotheby’s is hoping to leverage O’Neill’s experience in driving global audience growth and amplifying digital reach and magazine traffic.

She has been tasked with leading the transformation of Sotheby’s Magazine “into a new era as a leading lifestyle publication”, particularly through the increase of frequency, distribution and readership.

Part of O’Neill’s tasks will also be to introduce a signature event for the magazine, the first of which is set to take place in autumn 2024.

O’Neill joins Sotheby’s from WSJ. Magazine, the Wall Street Journal’s luxury-lifestyle print and digital platform, where she had served as editor-in-chief, overseeing the publication of all editorial content.

In a release, O’Neill commented: “In leading the new media division, I am thrilled at the prospect of creating deeper connections with our audience through a luxurious magazine, innovative digital offerings, and a suite of immersive events and experiences. I look forward to being a part of one of the industry’s most passionate and accomplished teams.”