Soumen Das appointed to Next board of directors

Next plc has announced the appointment of Soumen Das as an independent non-executive director with effect from September 1, 2021.

The company said in a release that his appointment will strengthen the board’s knowledge and experience of the UK property and capital markets after Francis Salway stepped down from our board in May of this year.

Das, 44, is chief financial officer of Segro plc, the UK and European Real Estate Investment Trust and a constituent of the FTSE 100.

He has over eleven years’ board level experience with listed companies having been managing director & chief financial officer of Capital & Counties Properties plc prior to joining Segro, and was previously an executive director of UBS within the investment bank.

Upon appointment, the company added, Das will become a member of the nomination, audit and remuneration committees.