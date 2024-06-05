Source Fashion forms advisory board to decide future direction of the show

Source Fashion, Europe’s responsible sourcing show, has announced the formation of an advisory board chaired by Lauretta Roberts, CEO, The Industry.

The board comprises six leading buyers and sourcing directors including Nicola Kirby, head of sourcing, John Lewis; Oliver Bruckner, ex-production director, French Connection; Hannah Birkinshaw, senior buyer, Karen Millen; Hayley Shore, design director, Pepsi Co; Simon Platts, ex-sourcing director at ASOS.com; and Melissa Craft, senior sourcing manager, New Look.

Commenting on the development, Suzanne Ellingham, director of sourcing of Source Fashion said in a statement: “We are fortunate to be rapidly growing, but as we do it is vital to us that our show continues to be guided by the community which the show has been created to serve so we can continue to deliver value to them.”

The Source Fashion organisers said that the newly created advisory board will help guide the future direction of the show and ensure it continues to deliver cutting-edge content across the whole fashion supply chain. The members will meet twice a year to discuss themes including working towards a circular economy, alternative, sustainable materials, digital product passports, tackling overproduction and overconsumption, building traceability and transparency, and working with new EU legislation.

Visitors to Source Fashion show can source everything from white-label products to bespoke ranges from audited exhibitors. From raw materials, fabrics, trims, and packaging, all the way through to contract manufacturers offering in house design services, the show brings the inspiration and tools together under one roof.