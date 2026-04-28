Source Fashion refreshes advisory board reaffirming responsible sourcing focus

UK trade show Source Fashion has rejigged and expanded its advisory board as it continues to reaffirm its focus on responsible sourcing and circularity.

The new appointments include Kirsty McGregor, journalist and former Vogue Business editor; Rosie Cripps, head of circularity at Vivobarefoot; Miranda Beckett, fashion project manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation; and James Sleater, CEO of Buffalo Systems.

Each new member brings diverse experience to the event, from handling global circular business models to systems-level change across the industry. Their task, alongside existing board members, is to aid in aligning Source with evolving market needs, shaping its content and programming to encourage wider industry engagement.

They join the likes of Asos sourcing director, Simon Platts; product director at Joseph, Oliver Bruckner; PepsiCo design director, Hayley Shore; Products of Change CEO, Helena Mansell-Stopher; and WRAP policy lead, Mark Summer.

In a statement, Source’s event director, Suzanne Ellingham, noted that as the event continues to grow, an appropriate mix of industry voices was necessary, particularly as “businesses reflect on the tsunami of challenges ahead”, such as new regulatory frameworks and “unprecedented levels of volatility”.

Their appointment, which comes ahead of Source’s upcoming edition on July 7 to 9, looks to ensure the fair’s relevancy, commerciality, and future-focus, and that it reflects the priorities of the industry in regards to circularity and innovation, Ellingham added.