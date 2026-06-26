Southampton Solent student wins Graduate Fashion Week Photography award for folklore-inspired project

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A final-year fashion photography student from Southampton Solent University has won the Fashion Photography Award at Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) 2026, earning national recognition for a project that explores British and Irish folklore through contemporary fashion imagery.

Ellis T. Carroll, who studies BA (Hons) Fashion Photography and Image Production, received the award for COMMON FOLK, a series of eight fashion editorials inspired by different folklore traditions from across Britain and Ireland. The project combines storytelling and fashion photography to reinterpret historical narratives for modern audiences.

Carroll said the work was influenced by his upbringing in the English countryside and his interest in the role folklore plays in bringing communities together. Through the project, he sought to use fashion photography as a way of connecting contemporary viewers with cultural traditions that continue to shape local identities.

Alongside his studies, Carroll also gained professional experience after being commissioned as a fitness photographer for fashion house Kenton Kirwan during the production of the project. He credits Southampton Solent University’s industry-focused approach and support from lecturers with helping him prepare for professional opportunities.

Graduate Fashion Week, one of the largest events showcasing emerging fashion talent, also provided Carroll with opportunities to meet industry professionals through portfolio reviews and career mentoring sessions.

Looking ahead, Carroll plans to continue developing his photography practice and expand his professional network within the fashion industry.

The award forms part of a strong showing for Southampton Solent University at GFW 2026, where 13 students were shortlisted across 17 nominations in categories including fashion photography, moving image, styling, marketing and inclusive design.

The recognition highlights the growing role of fashion photography programmes in encouraging students to draw on cultural heritage and personal narratives while developing commercially relevant creative skills. For fashion educators, the project offers an example of how academic study, industry engagement and cultural research can be combined to produce work that resonates both artistically and professionally.