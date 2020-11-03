Speedo appoints new global brand director

Pentland Brands, which owns sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands including Berghaus and Canterbury of New Zealand, has appointed Kev McFadyen as the global brand director for its Speedo brand.

McFadyen joined the Pentland Brands business as the brand director for Berghaus in 2018 and has successfully led the brand to deliver growth across both financial and brand metrics, explains the company in a statement. He was also responsible for the rapid transformation of the brand strategy that has led to the development of new product ranges and expansion into new markets.

He joins Speedo from January 2021 and will be responsible for leading the swimwear brands global product and marketing. In addition, McFadyen will remain on the Berghaus advisory board alongside Sir Chris Bonington and Leo Houlding.

Chirag Patel, chief executive officer, Pentland Brands said: “Kev has a passion for sport and outstanding credentials in building brands across multiple industries. We know that he will bring an exciting new perspective to the Speedo brand and will seize the moment in making Speedo matter more to consumers in an Olympic year.”

McFadyen replaces Rob Hicking, who first joined Speedo as head of finance in 2011, becoming chief financial officer in 2015 and then moving into the Speedo brand director role in 2017.

On Hicking’s departure, Patel added: “I would like to thank Rob for his incredible leadership over the past nine years. Rob has led the brand in delivering year-on-year sales and profit growth, its investment into emerging markets and positioning Speedo as the category-leading brand for both competitive and regular swimmers.”

Replacing McFadyen at Berghaus, Nadine Thompson, commercial director for the brand and Endura, and Paul Anderton, head of category for Berghaus, who collectively have 30 plus years’ experience within Berghaus and the outdoor industry, will provide the day-to-day leadership for the brand on an interim basis.

Image: courtesy of Pentland Brands