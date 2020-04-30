Speedo North America announces return of Jim Gerson as president

Pentland Group has announced that Jim Gerson will be returning as president of Speedo North America on June 1.

He will report to Andy Long, CEO of Pentland Group’s Pentland Brands division, and will be responsible for growing the brand and preparing the Speedo North America team for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

“We’re thrilled that Jim has agreed to return to lead the Speedo North American team,” said Long in a statement. “The completion of the Speedo North America acquisition and the appointment of Jim, during these uncertain times, demonstrates our long-term commitment to the business and our passion for building a truly global brand.”

Prior to his role as president of Speedo North America from 2010 to 2016, Gerson was president of the surf brand Reef and held senior vice president positions at The North Face and Jantzen swimwear brands.

“It’s a really exciting time to be rejoining team Speedo. Pentland has an outstanding track-record in brand building and growing global sports brands, and that will be instrumental in helping us to grow the Speedo business in North America,” Gerson added.

Pentland Group first acquired the Speedo brand in 1991 when it obtained the Speedo International business, which then licensed the Speedo trademark to PVH’s predecessor for use in North America and the Caribbean.