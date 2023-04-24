Spinnova appoints interim CEO

Finnish fibre producer Spinnova has announced that its current chief executive officer Kim Poulsen is stepping down and has appointed Ben Selby as interim CEO.

In a statement, Spinnova said that Poulsen left the company on April 21 and that the search for a new permanent CEO will “commence immediately”.

In the interim, the fibre maker has enlisted its chief financial officer Selby to take over as CEO alongside his current role. Selby has been CFO and a member of Spinnova’s management team since March 2021.

Spinnova offers a new sustainable material made of FSC-certified wood or waste, which it states creates zero waste and side streams or microplastics and saves more CO2 emissions than it emits. In addition, Spinnova materials, which have the touch and feel of natural fibres such as cotton and line, are produced without harmful or complex chemical processes and are quickly biodegradable and circular.

In recent years the company has launched commercial products with brand partners, including Adidas, Marimekko and Bestseller, with its latest being with Finnish outdoor clothing and equipment brand Halti to create a limited batch unisex parka.