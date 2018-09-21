Sports Direct announces appointment of non-executive director

Sports Direct International Plc has announced that Richard Bottomley OBE is joining the company’s board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from October 1, 2018. The company also confirmed that David Daly shall step down as a member of the audit committee with immediate effect, but will remain a member of the remuneration and nomination committees.

Commenting on Bottomley’s appointment, David Daly, the company’s Chairman, said in a statement: "I would like to welcome Richard to the board, and look forward to working with him."

Bottomley, the company said, brings over 25 years experience working with listed companies during his time as a senior partner at KPMG, and continues to be a member of the audit committee institute. He is Chair of Trustees of the Greggs plc 1978 Retirement and Death Benefits Scheme and until recently was a non-executive director of Newcastle Building Society where he chaired the audit committee. He will join the Sports Direct board as Senior Independent Director and will also be a member of, and chair, the audit committee, and a member of the nomination committee.

"I look forward to working with the board and to continuing to improve and elevate Sports Direct's governance processes and the risk and control framework in line with the Group's corporate strategy," added Bottomley

Picture:Sports Direct media centre