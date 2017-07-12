Sports Direct appoints David Daly as Non-Executive Director

Sports Direct has announced the appointment of David Daly as a Non-Executive Director. The company said, Daly will join the board and the audit committee with effect from October 2, 2017.

Commenting on Daly’s appointment, Dr Keith Hellawell, Chairman of Sports Direct, said in a press release: "I am delighted that David will be joining Sports Direct as a Non-Executive Director, he will bring very relevant industry expertise and experience to the Board."

The company added that, Daly has 30 years international experience in the sporting goods industry working for Nike until his retirement in 2015, most recently as senior director for Nike's Club and Federation Business based in Amsterdam. He is also a non-executive director of Fulham Football Club.

"I am delighted to be given this opportunity to work with the board on building a strong future for Sports Direct," added Daly.

The company further announced that the board was informed on July 11, 2017 that non-executive director Dave Singleton will not stand for re-election at the company's Annual General Meeting on September 6, 2017, having served on the board since 2007, and will therefore retire from his position with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

