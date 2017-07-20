Sports Direct appoints Jon Kempster as Chief Financial Officer

After reporting almost 59 percent fall in annual profit, Sports Direct announced appointment of Jon Kempster as Chief Financial Officer and executive director on the board on September 11, 2017.

"We look forward to welcoming Jon to Sports Direct. His breadth of experience and proven track record will be a significant asset to the company," said Dr Keith Hellawell, Chairman of Sports Direct, in a media release.

From July 2010 to November 2012, Kempster was group finance director of UK logistics & distribution group Wincanton plc and was part of the executive team which, the company said, led the successful implementation of a new strategy which delivered a performance turnaround of the group.

"I am really excited to be joining Sports Direct, and I look forward to working with Mike and the team," added Kempster.

Prior to Wincanton plc, he was group finance director of industrial group Delta plc between November 2006 - July 2010 and part of the executive team which successfully restructured the group leading to improved performance and profitability and which resulted in the sale of the group in April 2010.

In addition to these roles, during his career Kempster has served as chief financial officer of industrial group Low & Bonar (Mar 2001 - Mar 2006), housebuilder Linden Homes plc (Sep 1999 - Dec 2000), international footwear manufacturer Fii Group PLC (Oct 1998 - Aug 1999) and JVM Group, a private company selling construction equipment (Dec 2012 to date), as FD before becoming a non-executive director.

He joined the board of Redcentric plc, an IT managed services group, as a non-executive director earlier this year to assist in the recovery phase of the group. Kempster was also a non-executive director of Utilitywise plc before stepping up to the CFO role there to aid management transition (Oct 2013 - Dec 2016).

