Sports Direct non-executive director, Claire Jenkins resigns

Sports Direct has announced that Claire Jenkins has resigned with immediate effect from her position as a non-executive director of the company.

According to the company’s website, Jenkins most recent role was as group director corporate affairs and a member of the executive leadership team, responsible for the company’s sustainability and communications activities, at Rexam. Prior to that, she was a member of the management committee of international tobacco company Gallaher Group, which was acquired by Japan Tobacco in 2007) where she was responsible for investor relations and group planning. In the past, Jenkins served in various consulting roles at Laing & Cruickshank, and as an non-executive director of Retro Classics Fund.

At present, she is chairman of Amicus, and a non-executive director of Media for Development.

Picture:Sports Direct website