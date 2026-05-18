SportsShoes.com names new marketing manager to drive trail and outdoor growth

Online running shoes, clothing and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com has promoted Ben Mounsey to marketing manager for trail and outdoor, with immediate effect.

Mounsey, a former Great Britain mountain runner, has worked for the retailer since 2019 and will be responsible for leading SportShoes.com’s trail and outdoor marketing strategy, campaigns and activations as the business expands within the category.

Over the past 12 months, SportsShoes.com has experienced ongoing revenue growth within its trail and outdoor division, “underlining increasing demand for off-road running and outdoor pursuits”.

Brett Bannister, managing director at SportsShoes.com, said in a statement: “Ben is a massive part of our business and we all love working with him. He thoroughly deserves this promotion. Ben lives and breathes trail and outdoor, understands and engages with our community and brings real credibility to the role as a former Great Britain mountain runner.

“He will play a key role in continuing to grow our trail and outdoor offering and ensuring SportsShoes.com is recognised as a leading authority in trail, fell and mountain running.”

Established in 1982, Bradford-based SportsShoes.com offers customers in the UK, Europe and Scandinavia more than 15,000 products from 150 global running and outdoor brands, including The North Face, Salomon, Montane, Rab and Patagonia, alongside Asics, Nike, Adidas, Hoka, New Balance and Brooks.

Commenting on his promotion, Mounsey added: “Trail and outdoor has seen a real surge in popularity in recent years, creating a significant opportunity for SportsShoes.com. More people are getting into trail running, hiking, and the wider outdoors. Our focus is on showing up in the right way for them through strong campaigns, innovative activations and content that genuinely connects with the community.

“In my new role, I’m looking forward to building further momentum in the category by expanding our reach and activity, while strategically planning for the next phase of growth.”

Recent trail and outdoor category initiatives have included Quid Games, an urban orienteering event series developed in partnership with British Orienteering to introduce the sport to new audiences. It also recently launched the SportsShoes Pro Alpine Trail Team (P.A.T.T.), which it states is the world’s first digital retailer-backed all-women’s European trail running team.