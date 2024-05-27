 
Sportswear brand On adds former EA exec to board

By Rachel Douglass

On storefront. Credits: On Holding AG

Swiss sportswear brand On has announced the election of a new independent board member who has been appointed as part of efforts to make a broader selection of executive expertise.

Alongside serving as a member of the board of directors, Laure Miele, the former chief operating officer of gaming firm Electronic Arts (EA), will also hold a position on the brand’s Audit Committee.

Speaking on the appointment, Caspar Coppetti, co-founder and executive co-chairman of On, said the company was thrilled to have Miele, adding: “This marks a significant step in On's journey to enhance the board's collective expertise, ensuring we are well-prepared to navigate future opportunities and challenges.

“We are confident that Laura will bring a valuable perspective and comprehensive experience to the board and the Audit Committee, where she will also serve as a member going forward.”

Following her role as COO at EA, Miele went on to become the company’s president of EA Entertainment and Technology, a position in which she led a portfolio of licensed and owned IP.

She also serves as a governor of the British Film Institute and is a member of the Paley Media Council and the NAACP Entertainment Advocacy Council.

