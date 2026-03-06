Starboard Group appoints general manager of Asia Market

Cruise retail firm Starboard Group has promoted Jia Jia Liu to general manager, Asia Market, underlining the region as a key geographical market for the company.

Liu has been with Starboard for 16 years, holding roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she led the group’s Asia account since January 2025.

In her new role, Liu will report to Starboard’s VP and GM, Royal Caribbean International and Asia, and has been tasked with leading Starboard’s partner accounts in Asia.

Liu's appointment comes amid increased focus on personalised, localised and experience-driven retail alongside its cruise line partners.

In a statement, Lisa Bauer, president and CEO of Starboard, said: “Over the past several years, [Liu] has played a central role in strengthening our Asia accounts and her deep understanding of the market and operating environment makes her the ideal leader to deepen our relationships there while elevating Starboard’s retail experience for our cruise line partners and their guests.”