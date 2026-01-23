Stars turn out for Valentino's funeral in Rome

Anne Hathaway and Donatella Versace were among the stars who attended the funeral Friday of legendary Italian designer Valentino Garavani, with some mourners wearing touches of his trademark red in tribute.

Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and of the Martyrs was decorated with wreaths of white roses while a large photo of the designer, who died on Monday aged 93, was placed in front of the altar.

Throughout a long career, Valentino dressed some of the world's most elegant women, from Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie Kennedy to Princess Diana, Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Hollywood actress Hathaway, who attended the funeral with her husband Adam Shulman, this week paid tribute to a "titan of a designer" who was also a friend with whom she shared dancing and karaoke.

He "made my world so much brighter, grander and more delightful than I could have ever understood it to be", she wrote on Instagram.

"Now he rests forever surrounded by eternal beauty, a most fitting next chapter for the one true Emperor who gifted us all a legacy of unparalleled magnificence... I love you my darling, and I miss you already," she wrote.

Designers Versace, Tom Ford, Alessandro Michele -- the creative director of Valentino -- Balenciaga's Pier Paolo Piccioli, Anna Fendi and Brunello Cucinelli were also among the guests, as was fashion editor Anna Wintour.

Led by Valentino's partner Giancarlo Giammetti, most of the mourners -- who also included many of Valentino's employees -- wore black.

But several wore a red hat, scarf or shawl, recalling the designer's signature colour.

Valentino died on Monday at his home in Rome, and his coffin was put on public display at his foundation in the city centre on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We'll never find the class that Valentino had again," said one member of the public who came to pay his respects, Francesco Sangiovanni, 81.

"He conquered the world with his refinement... and he enhanced Italy, because he brought Italy to the world. The greatest people wore Valentino," he told AFP.(AFP)