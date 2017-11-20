Start-rite Shoes expands brand training team

Children’s footwear company Start-rite Shoes has named former Wolverine Worldwide exec Val Barbour as its new brand trainer.

Barbour, who was most recently field service representative at Sebago and Hush Puppies part of Wolverine Worldwide, will be part of Start-rite Shoes brand training team, which is responsible for ensuring effective relationships with, and communication to, Start-Rite’s top retailers.

In addition, the brand training team will also continue to look at opportunities to raise brand awareness and increase Start-Rite’s presence to drive sales opportunities in-store.

Ian Watson, chief executive of Start-Rite Shoes, said: “It’s great to have Val on board – we’re sure she will be an asset to the business. Brand training and effective communication with our wholesale channel is vital to our success and Val will be a key part in making this happen.”

Barbour added: “I have a broad range of experience in footwear, but have always held a passion for children’s footwear. I am absolutely delighted to be joining Start-Rite, a brand that is so highly respected and loved. I hope to play a key role in delivering the company’s plans to strengthen the business.”