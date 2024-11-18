Steamery names new chief marketing officer

Scandinavian clothing care brand Steamery has named Emily Rydin its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

After working as interim head of marketing and PR at Steamery, Rydin has been promoted to CMO to oversee the global marketing and PR team, as well as the direct-to-consumer teams to lead the strategic direction of the brand and the development of the global e-commerce business, including new market launches.

This newly formed role will see Rydin continuing to build the brand globally and lead commercial initiatives that grow the business and reinforce the company’s mission to inspire and enable people to take better care of their clothes.

Raphael Matzker, chief executive at Steamery, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Emily into this new role. Emily’s dedication to our brand, combined with her commercial and strategic mindset make her the perfect leader to help us continue to expand the Steamery brand on a global level.”

During her time as interim head of marketing and PR, Rydin has been credited with making “significant strides in strengthening Steamery’s message and brand awareness across all consumer touchpoints,” including implementing the brand’s first out-of-home campaigns that ran in both London and Stockholm.

In addition, she has been instrumental in the expansion of Steamery’s US business.

Commenting on her promotion, Rydin added: “The brand has done a wonderful job carving out a premium space and now as we bring together both marketing and D2C we can truly become even more consumer centric and brand focused on all touchpoints. There is so much opportunity and ambitious plans for the future, and I truly believe we have the best team in place to accomplish them.”