Stefanel appoints Christiano Portas its new CEO

Stefanel S.p.A. has appointed Christiano Portas as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company, who replaces Stefano Visalli, temporary CEO appointed by Stefanel in December. The development follows after British asset management firm Attestor Capital picked 71 percent stake in the company before important Christmas trading period.

Portas, a graduate in economics and business, Stefanel added, has successfully led the growth of swimwear label Arena from 1999 to 2016. Previously, he worked at Lego Italia as general manager and managing director. He also holds a vast experience in FMCG segment having spent ten years in various divisions of Procter & Gamble.

In 2016, the Italian brand known for its knitwear has posted a 14.4 percent decline in net revenues, while EBITDA for the year was negative 12,416 thousand euros.

Picture:Stefanel website