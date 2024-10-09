Stefano Cantino takes over as CEO of Gucci

Kering has appointed Stefano Cantino as CEO of Gucci, reporting to Francesca Bellettini, deputy CEO of Kering in charge of brand development.

Stefano Cantino, who joined Gucci in May 2024 as deputy CEO, will have a seat on Kering’s executive committee succeeding Jean-François Palus as of January 1, 2025.

Stefano Cantino succeeding Jean-François Palus

Stefano Cantino joined Gucci following a five-year career at Louis Vuitton, where he oversaw communications and image. Prior to his time at Louis Vuitton, the company said, Cantino, a graduate in Political Science from the University of Turin, spent 20 years in the Prada Group where he held positions of increasing responsibility in marketing and commercial, culminating in his role as director of communications and marketing.

The company said in a statement that Jean-François Palus had been appointed CEO of Gucci in July 2023 with the main goal to set up the foundations of Gucci’s next chapter and hire key talents, including his successor.

Commenting on the development, Francesca Bellettini said: “I am deeply grateful to Jean-François for his dedication and loyalty to Gucci over this transitional period. I am confident that, building on what has been set up over the past 15 months, Stefano and the Gucci team will succeed in the mission to take Gucci back to the leadership the brand deserves.”

“Over a particularly challenging period, Jean-François made the courageous decisions the House needed, and built sound foundations for a renewed Gucci to flourish again under the stewardship of Stefano. I also want to acknowledge Jean-François’s close and constant collaboration with me over the past 30 years, which has been truly invaluable,” added François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering.