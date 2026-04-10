Stefano Gabbana steps down as chairman of Dolce & Gabbana
A farewell to the creative duo Dolce & Gabbana. Stefano Gabbana has stepped down as chairman of Dolce & Gabbana. Alfonso Dolce has taken over the role. Gabbana is now considering the future of his 40 percent stake, marking a crucial phase for the fashion house.
Gabbana, 63, founded the fashion house with then-partner Domenico Dolce
This was reported exclusively by Bloomberg. According to the agency, the company is grappling with a slowdown in the luxury market. It is preparing to negotiate a debt restructuring of approximately 450 million euros with banks, and is requesting new funds of up to 150 million euros.
Also on the table, according to Bloomberg, is the possible sale of real estate assets and the renewal of licenses to strengthen liquidity.
Gabbana, 63, who founded the label with his then-partner Domenico Dolce, resigned in December. His resignation had not been previously disclosed. Alfonso Dolce, Domenico's brother and current CEO, took over as chairman in January.
Furthermore, according to rumours that have emerged in recent days, the company is reportedly ready to appoint former Gucci CEO, Stefano Cantino, to a senior role.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com