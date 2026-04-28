Stefano Rosso is new president of Aura Blockchain Consortium

Stefano Rosso, chief executive officer of Marni and president of Maison Margiela (OTB Group), is the new president of Aura Blockchain Consortium. Rosso succeeds Lorenzo Bertelli, chief marketing officer and head of Csr of Prada Group, who has led Aura since its foundation.

Aura Blockchain Consortium, the non-profit consortium founded in 2021 by Lvmh, OTB Group, Prada Group and Richemont, announced the news this morning.

A statement explained: "The appointment comes at a symbolic moment for Aura, as it evolves from a pioneering initiative into a benchmark infrastructure for the luxury sector. Today, the consortium brings together over 50 luxury brands and has registered more than 80 million products on its blockchain.

"This helps to redefine the concepts of authenticity and transparency through technology, offering millions of customers increasingly direct, verifiable and reliable access to product and supply chain information. An approach that strengthens trust and enhances the customer experience for increasingly conscious and sustainable consumption models."

Rosso commented: “Today, Aura represents much more than a technology platform. It is a vision for the future of luxury. Taking on this role is both an honour and a responsibility for me. In a context where trust is increasingly central, our ambition is to help define a global standard capable of guaranteeing transparency, protection and value throughout the entire product life cycle.”

He added: “The complexity of the challenges facing the sector today requires an increasingly collective approach. These challenges range from transparency and sustainability to new geopolitical dynamics that are reshaping value chains, market access and global standards.

"It is only through collaboration that we can build truly scalable and lasting solutions. Aura was created with precisely this objective: to enable the industry to move together, faster and with greater impact.”