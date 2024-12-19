Stella King to join Burberry board as non-executive director

Burberry Group has announced the appointment of Stella King as an independent non-executive director and member of the nomination committee, with effect from April 1, 2025.

The company said that King is currently at Moncler which she joined thirteen years ago in 2011 as president, Asia Pacific. In January 2022 she moved to the role of chief Chinese business officer and will step down from that role on December 31, 2024.

Commenting on King’s appointment to the board, Gerry Murphy, Burberry chair, said in a statement: "Stella has an impressive and deep understanding of the luxury market and consumers in the Asia Pacific region. Her insight and expertise will be a great asset to Burberry."

She also served as a non-executive director of Moncler subsidiary Stone Island between March 2021 and April 2024. Earlier in her career, King served as president, Asia Pacific for Sergio Rossi and also held various managerial positions at Lane Crawford in Mainland China.

The company added that Fabiola Arredondo and Antoine de Saint-Affrique will retire from the board as non-executive directors following the AGM to be held in July 2025.

Arredondo has served as a member of the remuneration and nomination committees since her appointment on March 10, 2015. She is a former chair of the remuneration committee and has also served as a member of the audit committee. Antoine de Saint-Affrique joined the board on January 1, 2021 and has been a member of the audit and nomination committees since that date.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Fabiola and Antoine for their service to the company. The Board has benefitted greatly from their extensive knowledge and experience throughout their tenures," added Murphy.