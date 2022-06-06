Stella McCartney among fashion names on Queen’s Birthday Honours list

British fashion designers Stella McCartney, Craig Green and Grace Wales Bonner, as well as Joules founder Tom Joule, and the BFC's Stephanie Phair were among the fashion names recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

Stella McCartney was awarded an CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to fashion and to sustainability. The accolade adds to the OBE she received in 2013.

While emerging talent Craig Green and Grace Wales Bonner were both awarded MBEs for services to fashion.

Stephanie Phair, chair of the British Fashion Council, and chief customer officer of Farfetch, was given an OBE for services to fashion and to technology. While Nicholas Coleridge, chairman of the Victoria and Albert Museum, was awarded a knighthood for his services to museums, to publishing and to the creative industries.

Image: Joules

Joules founder Tom Joule was honoured with an OBE for services to business and to the community in Leicestershire, as the fashion and lifestyle brand employs more than 1,700 people and is the biggest employer in its hometown of Market Harborough, Leicestershire, where the business has operated since day one.

Ian Uqguhart, president of Scottish knitwear brand Johnstons of Elgin and director of Gordon and MacPhail Scotch Whisky Distillers and Distributors, was also recognised with an OBE for his services to the scotch whisky and textile industries and to charity in Moray.