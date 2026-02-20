Stella McCartney named ambassador of King Charles III’s Sustainable Markets Initiative

British designer Stella McCartney has been appointed as an ambassador of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). The organisation, founded by King Charles III in 2020, strives for the goal of bringing key industry stakeholders together to accelerate private-sector progress towards a circular fashion industry.

The appointment builds on McCartney’s existing ties to SMI, with the designer having been on its Fashion Taskforce since the organisation’s inception. The group, overseen by chair Federico Marchetti, works to promote regenerative practices and supply chain transparency through the implementation of digital passports.

McCartney’s new title further aligns with her “unwavering commitment” to responsible fashion, SMI’s CEO, Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, said in a statement, which “will help drive meaningful progress across the sector”. In receiving this new role, McCartney was presented by King Charles III with a sustainably-sourced Mongolian cashmere scarf made by Erdos and embroidered with the Terra Carta seal

The announcement came alongside the opening of a curated installation by McCartney during the opening of London Fashion Week yesterday. Hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC), the exhibition displays the work of material innovators like Fevvers and Radiant Matter, each one presenting a new generation of textile solutions, some of which have already been infused into McCartney’s own collections.

The event intends to further reflect McCartney’s belief that “sustainability must move beyond intention to delivery”, therefore hoping to contribute to the goal of urging adoption across supply chains and embedding innovation directly into collections. The installation will be showcased again during the upcoming SMI 2026 Roundtables & Exhibition, taking place at Hampton Court Palace in March.