Stella McCartney named first industry ambassador for Central Saint Martins’ M School

Central Saint Martins, part of University of the Arts London (UAL), has appointed Stella McCartney as the inaugural Industry Ambassador for its M School—a multidisciplinary school focusing on Fashion, Jewellery, Textiles & Materials.

In her new role, McCartney will work closely with students and faculty to support material innovation, sustainability and regenerative design as part of the school’s mission to connect creative education with industry leadership. Her involvement coincides with the launch of Pioneers Season, a programme of talks, events and discussions featuring leading thinkers and designers shaping more responsible futures in fashion and design.

The initiative reflects Central Saint Martins’ ongoing emphasis on embedding ethical practice and systems thinking into creative education, strengthening links between academia and industry as part of broader conversations on material culture and environmental responsibility.