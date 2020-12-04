Stella McCartney names Peter Chipchase as chief marketing officer

Stella McCartney has appointed Peter Chipchase as its new chief marketing officer, based out of its London headquarters, with immediate effect.

Chipchase joins the company from global members club and lifestyle business Soho House, where he spent more than seven years as its chief communications and strategy officer. As chief marketing officer at Stella McCartney, Chipchase will be responsibility for leading communications, marketing, social media and visual teams to develop and deliver a performance-driven, strategic and innovative global communications and marketing plan across brand and product.

The brand said in a statement that Chipchase would report into chief executive Gabriele Maggio and will work closely with Stella McCartney, as well as the product and commercial teams. Commenting on joining the fashion brand, Chipchase said: “I am joining Stella McCartney at an exciting time in the company’s history. Stella and her team have trail-blazed in the luxury fashion industry and have set the standard on what a sustainable, ethically focussed business should be.

“Covid has changed the way the fashion and luxury industry is looking at how it does things, so there is no better time to come in and help shape that future. Working with Stella, Gabriele and the team to help drive the next stage of growth was just too enticing to turn down.”

Gabriele Maggio, chief executive at Stella McCartney, added: “We are thrilled to have Peter join Stella McCartney during this pivotal time both for our company and the industry. He brings a refreshing outsider’s perspective alongside a proven track record of global growth – empowering our marketing and communications teams with the disruptive direction needed to continue leading the sustainable luxury fashion conversation.”