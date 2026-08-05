Stephan Künz, the CEO behind the distinctive brand Blutsgeschwister

When Stephan Künz moved from South Tyrol to Stuttgart in the summer of 2010, he left one of northern Italy's leading sporting goods retailers to manage a small, distinctive fashion brand. Over 15 years later, Künz, managing director and partner of the German fashion label Blutsgeschwister, is facing another leap. This involves the deliberate reinvention of a company celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

A path across borders and genres

Künz grew up in South Tyrol and studied in Innsbruck, Vienna and Loughborough in the UK. He began his career in journalism and later worked in marketing agencies. He cites three key stages as formative professional experiences.

He described co-founding an internet start-up with friends during the dot-com boom as a moving phase in an interview with FashionUnited: “From zero to hero to zero in just a few months.” He later managed the marketing department for several years at Sportler, one of the leading sports and fashion retailers in northern Italy and western Austria.

The move to Blutsgeschwister in Stuttgart was to define his career to this day. “Away from a large, established brand to what was then a smaller, very independent company. A leap that taught me a lot about courage, trust and the power of an enthusiastic team.”

According to Künz, the worlds of sport and fashion are closer than one might first assume. “Both worlds are about a way of life, about identification, about a community that connects through a product,” he said.

From head of marketing to partner-CEO

Since 2010, Künz has managed Blutsgeschwister together with founder Karin Ziegler as a managing partner, operating from Berlin since 2016. He was recruited by one of the investors at the time and joined directly as a partner.

He summarises the difference between a salaried managing director and a CEO who is also a partner as follows: “As a partner, you carry the responsibility home with you at night and on weekends. You make decisions with a long-term perspective; you are also prepared to make tougher short-term decisions if they are right for the long term.”

The division of labour with head of design Ziegler is described by Künz as complementary. “I’m more the one who keeps an eye on the figures and structures the processes. My contribution is to create the framework in which our creativity can shine.”

Do these differences sometimes lead to conflict?

"We argue well. Over the years, Karin and I have learnt that our different perspectives are not an obstacle, but our greatest asset," Künz replies.

The fact that the two not only managed Blutsgeschwister operationally but also as owners shaped their attitude. “Even though we are not a biological family, it often feels like one big family,” he says.

Repositioning for the anniversary season

After Künz joined Blutsgeschwister, the brand’s turnover grew from five million euros in 2010 to around 18 million euros in 2025. This was despite the turbulent pandemic years, general consumer restraint and rising costs. The label currently has over 350 points of sale in Europe and 14 of its own stores.

The pandemic initially provided a tailwind for Blutsgeschwister. Its colourful, everyday fashion met with increased purchasing power and a desire for positivity. “Blutsgeschwister as an affordable everyday joy worked wonderfully during and in the years after the pandemic,” said Künz. This was followed by the disillusionment that affected many companies in the industry.

Last year, despite investments in the future, earnings were in the mid-six-figure range. A new company operating system was introduced, along with store openings in Stuttgart and Wolfsburg and a thorough brand refinement.

The result of the repositioning is a new three-part structure for the product range: Basic, Colorful Core and Sophisticated. The colourful core remains—it is, as Künz emphasises, “what we love”—but the flanking areas are being expanded. The Sophisticated segment was originally intended to be managed under its own brand name.

However, the Schwister line, first shown for spring/summer 2026, was reintegrated into the parent brand. “We received feedback that this separation was not perceived as such,” explains Künz. Retailers and end consumers were buying both lines anyway. This was a natural correction that Künz interprets as a learning moment, not a defeat.

Leading in uncertainty

In retrospect, the phases of difficult decisions were the ones from which he learnt the most. For example, the brand’s move from Stuttgart to Berlin or the multiple transformations of the brand, processes and internal structures.

This is how Künz describes how he guides his team through a repositioning phase: “It is important to bring the team with you. There are always bumps in the road during such phases, that’s clear. It is also necessary because friction creates warmth.” The compass he uses is just as clearly formulated: “We will make mistakes, and we are allowed to make them. That’s the only way we learn.”

His leadership style is, by his own description, “clear in direction, open in how to get there.” As a boss, he places trust in his teams and sets the framework in which they can grow best. Humility is part of this for him. “As a managing director, you constantly make decisions to the best of your knowledge, sometimes the wrong ones, and then you have to have the magnanimity to correct them.”

He admits to the balance between his professional and private life with disarming openness: “Honestly, it’s a constant exercise.” He is grounded primarily by his family—his wife and three sons.

On course for growth

For 2026, Künz expects turnover to move sideways, with an increase in wholesale. The Hamburg store relocated to a better site in the Schanze district in March. It is expected to exceed the combined turnover of the previous stores in Hamburg and Kiel.

Künz sums up a major concern in the industry: “Anyone who plays on the same field as fast fashion will lose to fast fashion. Today, brands only have a chance if they are independent, have a stance and really give their customers something.”

In addition to cheerful colours and prints, sustainability is at the core of the brand. Blutsgeschwister has been running its own second-hand programme for almost two years. It takes back anything sold from 2015 onwards that is resalable. Today, the pre-loved channel generates between 5 and 8 percent of online turnover, depending on the season. It is not yet making a profit, but Künz sees this as a strategic investment: “It is a strategically important and sustainable service and already covers its costs.” The declared goal is for every tenth item sold, on average, to change hands a second time as a pre-loved item. “We are currently well on our way to achieving this.”

For years, Blutsgeschwister has held “Leader” status with the non-governmental organisation Fair Wear, which aims to improve working conditions in the fashion industry. “Sustainable, fair, honest and the most ecological production possible is simply a belief, the company’s DNA,” says Künz. Living wages and supply chain transparency remain priorities.

After 16 years, his task remains the same: Stephan Künz must maintain a balance for Blutsgeschwister. He must react to the upheavals in the market with the repositioning, without losing the brand’s distinctive stance.