Stephan Schuster joins Vera Wang as commercial director for UK and Europe

US-based luxury label Vera Wang has named Stephan Schuster as its new commercial director for the UK and Europe. Schuster, who announced the appointment via the professional networking platform LinkedIn, will be tasked with establishing and driving the brand’s business across both e-commerce and wholesale channels within these key markets.

Schuster joins the New York-headquartered fashion house with extensive experience in the premium and luxury sectors. Most recently, he held the position of commercial director at UK-based footwear retailer Kick Game and served as a partnership consultant for French technology firm ModaResa.

Leadership transition and regional strategy

The appointment marks a strategic move for Vera Wang as the company seeks to strengthen its commercial footprint in Europe. Schuster brings a significant tenure from German fashion group Hugo Boss, where he spent over 14 years in various high-level roles.

During his time at the company, Schuster served as commercial director for the Hugo brand across the EMEA region and Northern Hub from January 2022 to March 2024. Prior to that role, he held the position of wholesale director for the UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe.

His background also includes a four-year term as head of menswear at British label Nicole Farhi. This deep familiarity with the UK market and the broader European wholesale landscape is expected to be central to his new mandate at Vera Wang.

Expansion of bridal and ready-to-wear sectors

Founded in 1990 by former fashion editor Vera Wang, the brand began with a flagship salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. While the label is primarily recognised for its significant influence on the bridal industry, it has expanded into a global lifestyle brand encompassing prêt-à-porter, accessories, and fragrance.

Schuster expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating he is “happy to share” his new position with the team. He will be based in the London area to oversee the expansion of the brand's digital and physical distribution networks.

The hire follows a period of independent consultancy for Schuster, who also founded Industry Get Together (IGT) in March 2023.